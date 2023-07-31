Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.23

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $45.23 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00044887 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00030834 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014487 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,874,435 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.