Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,128 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,033 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 2.0% of Little House Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $838,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 10.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.8% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Walmart by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 657,329 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $96,923,000 after buying an additional 28,283 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Walmart by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,589 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,217,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,990,233. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $160.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $430.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.18.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,218,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,763,096 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

