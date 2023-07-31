Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 46000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Walker River Resources Stock Up 3.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$6.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.59.

Walker River Resources Company Profile

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, exploration, acquisition, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims, which covers an area of approximately 2940 acres located in Nevada.

