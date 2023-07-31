Vulcan Forged PYR Price Up 1.8% This Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $85.83 million and $2.43 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $3.05 or 0.00010444 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00020485 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017424 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00014127 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,212.32 or 0.99884863 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.04392015 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $2,037,674.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.