vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of VTVT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 20,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,239. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81. vTv Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.40.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02.
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
