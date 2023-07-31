vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVTFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VTVT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 20,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,239. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81. vTv Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.40.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTVT. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

