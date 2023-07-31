vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VTVT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 20,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,239. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81. vTv Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.40.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

About vTv Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTVT. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

