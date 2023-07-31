VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,900 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 344,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 618,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of VTEX from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of VTEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Get VTEX alerts:

VTEX Stock Performance

Shares of VTEX stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.31. 262,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 1.20. VTEX has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $5.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). VTEX had a negative net margin of 24.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $42.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VTEX will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTEX. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,640,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. State Street Corp raised its position in VTEX by 24.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 63,459 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of VTEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in VTEX by 28.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VTEX

(Get Free Report)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.