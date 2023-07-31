Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 343.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,153 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up 0.8% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned 3.97% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Planning Center Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 149,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSU traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.88. 2,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,345. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.11.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

