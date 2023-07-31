Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $292.27. 255,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,664. The company has a market cap of $95.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $295.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.12.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

