Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,491,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,262,000 after buying an additional 769,183 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,762,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,666,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,088,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,243,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:DFGR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,195. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $27.51.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

