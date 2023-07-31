Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $212,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,986,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,311 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,029,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,182,000 after acquiring an additional 169,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,583,000 after acquiring an additional 728,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,559,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,091,000 after purchasing an additional 111,208 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.60. 98,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,514. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.43. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $101.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2197 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

