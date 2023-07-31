Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 330,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $14,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10,120.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

DFAT stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.50. 37,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,285. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.52. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

