Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 1,821 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,347,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.65. 837,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,930. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.86. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

