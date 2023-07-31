Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 244.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,662 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Francis Financial Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 442.4% in the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 42,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 34,299 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at $291,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at $430,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $136,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSE traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $32.28. 2,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,372. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average of $30.02.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

