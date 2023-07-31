Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 693 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 693 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 1,040.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total transaction of $10,459,165.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,255 shares of company stock valued at $27,602,522. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.41.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $12.08 on Monday, reaching $437.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,874,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,450,105. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.73 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $194.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

