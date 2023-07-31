Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the June 30th total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $412,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 477,292 shares in the company, valued at $16,423,617.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of VPG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.00. 35,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,970. Vishay Precision Group has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $45.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average is $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

