Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Trimmed by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.6% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $54,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 152.5% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 23,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 14,165 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.3% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 758.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,300 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $488,865,000 after buying an additional 1,915,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $237.35. 788,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,271,255. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.77 and its 200-day moving average is $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $444.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $245.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,767 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.32.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.