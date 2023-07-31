Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Given New $173.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $173.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.08% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTS traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $203.73. 1,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.95. The company has a current ratio of 22.77, a quick ratio of 22.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $141.80 and a 12 month high of $248.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.46). Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $190.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.28 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 18.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

