Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Claudio Tuozzolo Sells 3,675 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $355,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vicor Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $96.05. The company had a trading volume of 86,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,923. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $38.71 and a 52-week high of $98.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.29 and a 200 day moving average of $53.78. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 96.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Vicor had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

Several research firms have weighed in on VICR. Craig Hallum raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vicor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vicor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vicor by 2.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vicor

(Get Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.