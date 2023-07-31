Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.81 and last traded at $36.23. 41,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 347,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VCEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vericel from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Vericel from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vericel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.59 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.45 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. Analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $38,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $38,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 47,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 600.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.