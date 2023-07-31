Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Acquired by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 3.1% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 133,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,064,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,719,000 after acquiring an additional 60,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCYT stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.84. The company had a trading volume of 99,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,770. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.54 and a beta of 1.35. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $32.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 9.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

In other Veracyte news, Director John L. Bishop sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veracyte news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 5,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $155,810.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,910.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Bishop sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,432 shares of company stock valued at $500,686. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

