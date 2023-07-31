Velas Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $27.44 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Velas has a total market cap of $27.44 million and approximately $533,644.38 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00043851 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00030231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014481 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000713 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,481,370,806 coins and its circulating supply is 2,481,370,804 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

