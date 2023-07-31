Velas Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $28.64 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $28.64 million and $514,624.32 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Velas has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00044629 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00030665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014457 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000715 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,481,370,835 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

