Vectors Research Management LLC Purchases 3,765 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $224,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of FMC by 872,245.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after acquiring an additional 174,449 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FMC. Bank of America dropped their target price on FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on FMC from $144.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on FMC from $147.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FMC from $120.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.31.

FMC stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.19. 505,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.77. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $88.77 and a 12 month high of $134.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

