Vectors Research Management LLC Makes New Investment in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in CVR Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CVR Partners during the 4th quarter worth $1,301,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in CVR Partners by 2,577.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CVR Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. 11.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVR Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
CVR Partners Stock Performance
CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $9.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $226.26 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 73.25%.
CVR Partners Company Profile
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
Featured Stories
