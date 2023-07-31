Vectors Research Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Vectors Research Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.3% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock traded down $14.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $547.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,637,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,129. The company has a market capitalization of $211.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $609.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $527.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $549.36.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.50.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

