Vectors Research Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Vectors Research Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Iron Mountain makes up approximately 0.8% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,026,000 after buying an additional 261,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,633,000 after buying an additional 172,801 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $224,698,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,147,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,746,000 after buying an additional 127,868 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,103,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,542,000 after purchasing an additional 54,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 57,872 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $3,238,517.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,461.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 57,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $3,238,517.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,461.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $184,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,934 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,110. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.0 %

IRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.16. 794,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,276. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.92. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $62.88.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 124.75%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

