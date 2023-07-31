Vectors Research Management LLC Invests $669,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,728. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.13.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.65.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

