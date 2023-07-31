Vectors Research Management LLC Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Vectors Research Management LLC decreased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,502,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $494,370,000 after purchasing an additional 190,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Corning by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $241,456,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,161,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 227,637 shares of company stock worth $7,574,834. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $33.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,181,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 153.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.