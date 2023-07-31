Vectors Research Management LLC Has $2.92 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vectors Research Management LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,774 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,335,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,975,807. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.89 and its 200 day moving average is $148.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $160.94. The stock has a market cap of $429.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,218,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,763,096 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.18.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

