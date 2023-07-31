Vectors Research Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 7,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GWW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $815.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $721.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GWW traded up $6.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $738.05. The company had a trading volume of 138,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $483.19 and a 52 week high of $811.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $733.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $683.04. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.99 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

