Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.02-0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.5-127.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.40 million. Varonis Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.21-0.23 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRNS. StockNews.com cut shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. 22nd Century Group reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.05.

NASDAQ VRNS traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.70. 1,243,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,294. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.26 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth about $83,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

