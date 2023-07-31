Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,001 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.5 %

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.53.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.86. The stock had a trading volume of 15,880,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,031,098. The stock has a market cap of $142.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $46.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.20%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

