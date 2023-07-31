Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,143 shares of company stock valued at $5,693,156. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MU traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.28. 7,649,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,512,984. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a PE ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.16%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

