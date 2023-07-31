Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Sells 171 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $458.68. 2,205,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,128,414. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $439.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.13. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $461.88. The firm has a market cap of $342.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

