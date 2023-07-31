Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 69.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,195 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,214,000 after buying an additional 5,131,766 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,892,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,440 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,079,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,878,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,404 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 442.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,723,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,349 shares during the period.

PDBC traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,965,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,118. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $18.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.99.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

