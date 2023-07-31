Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,550 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.9% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.44. 16,307,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,280,431. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.56. The firm has a market cap of $161.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Macquarie cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.61.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

