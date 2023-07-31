Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Has $3.55 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.1% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 101,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $104.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,822. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.28.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

