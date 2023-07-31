Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.99. 25,440,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,200,830. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average of $40.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $203.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

