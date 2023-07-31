Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Buys Shares of 1,275 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,275 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 422.6% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 162 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.
Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSE:PXD traded up $2.42 on Monday, hitting $225.82. The stock had a trading volume of 906,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,853. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $274.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.87 and its 200 day moving average is $211.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Pioneer Natural Resources
Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.
See Also
