Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Buys Shares of 1,275 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,275 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 422.6% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 162 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:PXD traded up $2.42 on Monday, hitting $225.82. The stock had a trading volume of 906,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,853. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $274.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.87 and its 200 day moving average is $211.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Several research firms recently issued reports on PXD. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.05.

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.