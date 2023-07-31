Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Acquires 575 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at $383,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,895 shares of company stock worth $14,812,484 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:DHR traded down $5.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $254.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,040,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.60. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

