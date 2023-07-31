Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.4% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,497,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,021. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The company has a market capitalization of $314.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.57 and its 200 day moving average is $207.72.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

