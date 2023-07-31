Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Paragon Financial Partners Inc.

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,692 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,098 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,058,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $419.22. 2,418,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,757,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.57. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

