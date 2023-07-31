Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VOO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $419.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,671,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,821. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.57. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $422.15. The company has a market capitalization of $318.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

