Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Crane Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 197,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,180,000 after acquiring an additional 40,651 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 74,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.30. The stock had a trading volume of 269,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,893. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.62 and its 200 day moving average is $193.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

