Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Lessened by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crane Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 197,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,180,000 after buying an additional 40,651 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 112,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,578,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 74,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,032,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $207.94. The company had a trading volume of 180,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,352. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.62 and its 200 day moving average is $193.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

