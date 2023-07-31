Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Position Decreased by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,971,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,563,000 after purchasing an additional 479,422 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,778,800,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after buying an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,642,000 after buying an additional 11,062,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,015 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $75.93. 4,482,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,478,278. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $77.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.65 and its 200-day moving average is $75.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1923 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

