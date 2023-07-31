Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ellevest Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $14,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOE. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.57. 234,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,480. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.72. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.