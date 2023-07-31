Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Lessened by Paragon Financial Partners Inc.

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 13.6% of Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.97. The company had a trading volume of 792,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,262. The company has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.30.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

