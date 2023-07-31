Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Blankinship & Foster LLC

Blankinship & Foster LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 8.8% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $292.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,707. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $295.07.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

