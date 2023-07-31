Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Raised by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 490,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 10.1% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock remained flat at $47.63 during trading on Monday. 7,654,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,912,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.59. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

